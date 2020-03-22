|
BRAUN, Mary Eileen Died, Mar 18, 2020. She was born and raised, in Burkettsville Ohio on Jun 12, 1927 to Bill & Clara (Kaiser) Bruns. Eileen married her high school sweetheart Stanley Braun (deceased) on Aug 3, 1946, celebrating over 69 years of marriage. Together they have two sons: Bill and wife Dee, and Dan and wife Kerry. Eileen also is survived by seven grandchildren; Anthony (Kelly) Braun, Andrew (Nicole) Braun, Aaron (Candice deceased) Braun, Sarah (Josh) Falter, Dennis (Samantha) Braun, Ashley Braun, Katie (John) Waag. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren: Noah, Ethan, Elliot, William, Emma, Eve, Dean, Trent, Alex, Hailey, Natalie, Isabelle and a granddaughter on the way. Eileen was preceded in death by two sisters and six brothers. Eileen attended St. Henry Ohio High School. For her entire life she was dedicated to her husband and children, and grandchildren. She was a member of St Anthony's and later in life Ascension Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Dayton Catholic Women's Club. Services will be held for the family with no visitations due to the virus. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Eileen's life at an appropriate future time. Please, no flowers, if you care to a make donation, please consider Hospice or the . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020