Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BRAUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BRAUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary BRAUN Obituary
BRAUN, Mary Eileen Died, Mar 18, 2020. She was born and raised, in Burkettsville Ohio on Jun 12, 1927 to Bill & Clara (Kaiser) Bruns. Eileen married her high school sweetheart Stanley Braun (deceased) on Aug 3, 1946, celebrating over 69 years of marriage. Together they have two sons: Bill and wife Dee, and Dan and wife Kerry. Eileen also is survived by seven grandchildren; Anthony (Kelly) Braun, Andrew (Nicole) Braun, Aaron (Candice deceased) Braun, Sarah (Josh) Falter, Dennis (Samantha) Braun, Ashley Braun, Katie (John) Waag. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren: Noah, Ethan, Elliot, William, Emma, Eve, Dean, Trent, Alex, Hailey, Natalie, Isabelle and a granddaughter on the way. Eileen was preceded in death by two sisters and six brothers. Eileen attended St. Henry Ohio High School. For her entire life she was dedicated to her husband and children, and grandchildren. She was a member of St Anthony's and later in life Ascension Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Dayton Catholic Women's Club. Services will be held for the family with no visitations due to the virus. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Eileen's life at an appropriate future time. Please, no flowers, if you care to a make donation, please consider Hospice or the . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -