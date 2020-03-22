|
|
BREITENSTEIN, Mary Jean Our loving wife and mother passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Born June 21, 1943 to Jean and Carl Redmon in Louisville, Ky. Mom spent the early years of her adult life as a 4th grade teacher. In July 1965, she married Roger, thereafter dedicating the remainder of her life as the corner stone of our family. In 1982 the family moved to Centerville, Ohio where we remain today. Through the years, Mom was always there to praise as well as console us as the needs arose. Her loving smile warmed the hearts of not only our family but her numerous friends as well. Mom always had a kind word to say about everyone and her warm and loving heart will remain with us forever. Mom is survived by her husband Roger, her three children Matt, and their spouses, Steve and Shawnee, Beth and Chris Albrecht, and her brother Jim Redmon. She was blessed with four grandchildren Lauren and Patrick Breitenstein and Justin and Daniel Albrecht whom she was so proud of. A loving thanks goes out to two very special women, Sam and Michelle, who helped care for Mom this past year and a half. Their loving dedication allowed us to keep Mom at home to the very end. We would also like to thank the nurses and aides of for the home care they provided. To all these wonderful women, our family will always have them in our prayers. Due to the current virus situation, there will be a special service for the immediate family only at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date. Our family also would like to mention that there will be no visitation period due to the virus outbreak, Mom may be remembered with a donation in her name to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020