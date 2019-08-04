|
|
BRIDGES, Mary A. Age 79, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born June 30, 1940 in Ashland, Alabama the daughter of the late Wesley and Marie Judkins. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bridges, Sr., daughter, Saundra Bridges. Mary is survived by her loving children, Debra (Peter) Ramos, Edward (Crystal) Bridges Jr., Michael Bridges, Sr., Gina Harris, Rita (Carl) Sharp, Kimberly (Chester) Mathews, Ronnie Bridges; numerous grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Cooper. Family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406, where a funeral service will follow at 10:00 am. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019