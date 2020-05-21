|
BRINSLEY, Mary C. "Connie" 72, of Springfield, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 7, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of William and Margaret (Hannan) Brinsley. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include two brothers, William "Bill" & Barb Brinsley, Springfield and Tom & Stephanie Brinsley, Columbus, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020