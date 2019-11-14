|
BROERMAN, Mary Lou Age 76, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Landis and Elvera C. (Vocke) Gephart. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan (Timothy) Petty. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Deane Hussong; sons: Michael Broerman and Mark (Susan) Broerman; siblings: Martha Gephart, Cathy (Keith) St. Pierre and Carol (Steve) Dworkin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Lou earned her law degree in 1979 from the University of Nebraska. She worked in private practice in Manchester, TN until 1986, when she transitioned to the role of Contract Attorney for WPAFB. In 2001 she was selected to participate in a Legislative Fellowship Program at the Pentagon in Washington DC. In 2003 Mary Lou transferred to NASA-JSC, where she held the position Attorney Adviser until her professional retirement in 2008. In her spare time, Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with family and her beloved pets. Hobbies included biking, hiking, painting and tennis. The family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Leonard and for their caring support over the last several months. A visitation will be held Nov. 17 from 4-6 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 1 pm at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in memory of Mary Lou.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019