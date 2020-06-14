Mary BROWN
BROWN (Litsey), Mary Katherine 92, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 11, following a short illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard of 61 years, in (2008), her brothers, Carmen and Fred Litsey. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (John) Beavers, of Colorado Springs, CO, Janice Recher (John Dulin), of Vandalia and Marcia Brown of Vandalia; granddaughters, Meredith (Ryan) Ward, of NM, and Kristen (Aaron) Zeligs, of New York; great grandsons, Beckham and Rylan Zeligs and Murphy Ward; sister-in-law, Diane Litsey; her son, Bryon and his family Damon and Griffin Litsey. Also, numerous longtime neighborhood friends and Sharon (Dan) Roberts. Mary graduated from Fairview High School in 1946. Mary was a long-time member of St. Christopher and Queen of Martyrs Church. She was a devoted mother, avid shopper, and an impeccable homemaker. The family will receive friends 5-7pm, Sunday, June 14, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Funeral Service to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
