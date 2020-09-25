1/
Mary BROWN
BROWN, Mary Gene


Mary Gene Brown, 85, of Beavercreek, OH, and formerly of Logan County, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, in The Hearth at Sycamore Village in Ft. Wayne, IN.

She was born on May 31, 1935, in West Liberty, the daughter of the late Walter and J. Helen (Culler) Kost.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Owen Brown on July 1, 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jeffrey Smith) Brown of Ft. Wayne, IN, and son, Kent (Michelle) Brown of Beavercreek, OH, four grandchildren; Joshua Skaggs, Kenneth Brown,

Robert Brown, Ethan Brown, two sisters; Colleen (Dr. James) King of Columbus, OH, and Chery Yoder of Florida, and several nieces and nephews and their children.

Mary retried as a school teacher for Immaculate Conception School in Dayton, Ohio. She loved to spend time with her

family and friends.

Dr. James King will officiate a private service and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 5910 Homestead Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, WEST LIBERTY is honored to serve the Brown family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at



www.edsfh.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
