BROWN-DENISTON, Mary Margaret Age 83 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at . Mary was born on March 2, 1936 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Guy and Hazel Shoemaker. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Brown and Ed Deniston. She is survived by her son, Mike Brown; stepdaughter, Peggy Whitaker and family; daughter in-law, Jill Herman and family; granddaughters, Amanda Haidet and Kailey Brown, and dear friend, Janet Letcher. The family would also like to thank Dr. Nahhas for eleven years of exceptional cancer care. Mary was a 1957 graduate of Miami Valley School of Nursing and was a nurse at Miami Valley Hospital for 42 years. After retirement, she continued to spend her days volunteering at MVH between cruising and spending time with family and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Funeral service Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Miamisburg First Church Of God, 446 N. Heincke Rd., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Mary requested donations in lieu of flowers to any of the following: Champions of Hope through MVH's Hospital Foundation; ; Miamisburg First Church of God.