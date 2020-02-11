|
|
BRUE, Mary Passed away at Foundation Park Care Center on February 07, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Bertha (Stewart) Myers. She was valedictorian of South Charleston High School class of 1942 and received her RN degree from White Cross Hospital School of Nursing. She was a U.S. Army Cadet nurse, Springfield Community Hospital surgical supervisor, and surgical nurse at the Cleveland Clinic. She married the love of her life Domie in 1950 and had 37 wonderful years. Mary had a busy and full life. She was a charter member and past president of the Mad River dental auxiliary. She was very active in the Ohio Order of Eastern Star and was Past Matron of Anna Gilbert Chapter #490, member of London Chapter #386, and a Past Grand Representative of South Carolina in Ohio. She's been a member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church for over 70 years. In addition to her work with the Ohio Eastern Star she was an avid golfer. She was the first chairman of the Locus Hills' ladies golf league and served as chairman and handicap chairman of Reed North and Snyder Park lady golf leagues. She was inducted into the Springfield Ladies Golf Hall of Fame for her decades of service to women's golf in the Springfield area. In addition, she started the annual Ohio Eastern Star Ladies Golf Tournament which was later named the Brue Star golf tournament in her honor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Domie, sister Doreen (Winkle), sister Dorothy (Timmons), and grandson Jeff (Brue). She is survived by her 2 sisters Alma Litton and Vicki (Don) Wilt, 3 sons Michael (Nancy) Brue, Donald Brue, and James (Sue) Brue, grandchildren David (Jennifer) Brue, Anna (Terrence) Sullivan, Daniel Brue, Megan (Chris) Shilling, Nicole Brue, and Chris Brue and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home- 24 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11a.m at the South Charleston United Methodist Church, 15 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston, OH 45368. Pastor Cathy Kooser will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 11, 2020