|
|
BRUNCK (Crain), Mary E. Age 76, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 20th. She was born January 9, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, and was the loving daughter of Harvey E. Crain and Laura (Winstead) Crain. She attended Fairfield schools. She was married to Nicholas Minelli and this union was blessed with two children, Sherry and Tim. Later in life she was married to Bill Brunck and this union was blessed with one child Bill (Billy). She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Gainor, of Hamilton, Ohio, and her two sons, Tim Minelli of Washington, D.C. and Bill Brunck of Paducah, Kentucky, and two grandchildren, Lucinda Gainor of Hamilton, Ohio, and Camilla Minelli of Washington, D.C. One of nine children, she is survived by three bothers Norman (Pat) Crain of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, Harold Crain of Overpeck, Ohio, and Darrell Crain of Hamilton, Ohio, and three sisters Ann Wallen and Judy Crain of Hamilton, Ohio, and Karen DeAngulo of Madison, Indiana, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Juanita Curtis, bother Gerald Crain and her two husbands. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the . www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020