BRUNNER, Mary C. Passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Tri-County Extended Care Center. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio January 12, 1926 to parents, Paul and Marie Gardner. She graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School. She was employed at Cincinnati Bell, Mosler Safe Company and Fort Hamilton Hospital. She is survived by two sons, John Brunner, Fairborn, Ohio and Stephen Brunner, Hamilton, Ohio; her brother, Richard (Gail) Gardner and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Arthur J. Brunner; two sisters, Rita Bodnar and Patricia Buelter. Due to the COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton. Those attending Mass are required to wear a face mask or face covering. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.