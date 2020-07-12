1/1
Mary BRYANT
BRYANT, Mary Helen Mary Helen Bryant, age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born April 8, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde and Georgia May. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Bryant; granddaughter, Parris France; and 4 siblings. Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Cheridye) Bryant, Kelly (Doug) Bailey; grandchildren, Benjamin Bryant, Carrington Bryant; special nieces, Vicki Page and Kathy Addison; numerous other relatives and many friends; as well as grand-dogs, Boo Boo, Cherokee, Arcadian, Roxanne, Mimi and Winston. Mary was a lifetime member of VFW Post 3283, as well as a member of American Legion Post 200. Mary was passionate about volunteering and was known for being the best "noodle maker." Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4 pm to 5 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Mary's memory. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
