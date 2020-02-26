|
BUCKNER, Mary Ellen Age 77, of Springfield, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village with her loving family by her side. She was born in Forest Hills, Kentucky on July 10, 1942, daughter of the late Garrett and Dorothy (Francis) Thompson. Mary is survived by four children, Bruce, Tim, Ted and Robin; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, KeyKey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford in 1990 and by one son, Wayne. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rosa Thompson and Good Shepherd Village for the care they provided to Mary. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting Mary's family. Online expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020