Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BUCKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BUCKNER


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary BUCKNER Obituary
BUCKNER, Mary Ellen Age 77, of Springfield, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village with her loving family by her side. She was born in Forest Hills, Kentucky on July 10, 1942, daughter of the late Garrett and Dorothy (Francis) Thompson. Mary is survived by four children, Bruce, Tim, Ted and Robin; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, KeyKey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford in 1990 and by one son, Wayne. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rosa Thompson and Good Shepherd Village for the care they provided to Mary. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting Mary's family. Online expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now