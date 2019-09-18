Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
BURKE, Mary Ann Age 82, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Monday September 16, 2019. Mary was born August 16, 1937 in Cleveland, OH to the late Louise and Earl Fulcher. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Burke; two sons Pat Burke and Mike (Dawn) Burke; brother, Earl Fulcher; 6 grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Fulcher and sister, Gerri Fulcher. A memorial visitation for Mary will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A Mass will be dedicated to Mary Sunday morning at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Burke family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
