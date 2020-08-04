1/
Mary BUSSARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUSSARD, Mary Martha "Bink" Age 99, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born on February 22, 1921, in West Carrollton, the daughter of the late Fred & Bessie (Hahn) Moneymaker. Mrs. Bussard was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, West Carrollton, and was a volunteer with Southview Hospital for 15 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee R. Bussard and by her sister, June Bussard. She is survived by her loving children, Lorna Long and husband, Herbert & Fred L. Bussard and wife, Cathy; 2 grandsons, Scott Bussard and wife, Lori & Brian Bussard and wife, Stephanie; 5 great-grandchildren, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Wednesday, at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Bussard's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Mary Martha "Bink" Bussard, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved