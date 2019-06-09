Home

CASKEY, Mary Ann A long-time resident of Hamilton Ohio passed away December 23, 2018 at the age of 90. She graduated from Notre Dame High School of Hamilton in1946. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, golfing and traveling. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Caskey, son Timothy Caskey, brother Earl Bruner and sister June Hoskins. She leaves behind daughter Barbara Garrett, son-in-law William Garrett, daughter-in-law Judy Caskey and sister-in-law Kathleen Bruner. She has five grandchildren William Garrett Jr., Emily Garrett Grant, Matthew Caskey, Kevin Caskey, and Sarah Caskey Bacon and five great grand grandchildren. Father Robert Muhlenkamp of St. Peter's will say final prayers at 2pm at St. Stephens Mausoleum on June 20th, 2019.
Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019
