|
|
WILLIS, Mary Catherine 91, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at . She was born July 10, 1927 the daughter of Arthur and Mary Hiles. Mary retired from the Miamisburg School System after working 35 years in the cafeteria. She was a member of Miamisburg Christian Church and was volunteer at Sycamore Hospital. She is survived by her children, Jim (Teri) Willis, Janice Hansen and Steve (Ligia) Willis; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, James W. Willis; and her half-sister, Violet Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019