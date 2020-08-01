1/1
Mary CLIFTON
1925 - 2020
CLIFTON, Mary Rose Mary Rose Clifton, 94, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Waldorf, Maryland, on September 25, 1925, to parents, Melvin and Thelma (Trotter) Johnson. Mary worked for Aeronca as an industrial nurse and a receptionist. She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, where she attended Mass until recently when she simply wasn't able to anymore. Mary loved her family and her work. Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennifer C. Hurwitz; sons, John Michael Clifton & Don C. (Rikki) Clifton; brother, Horace Johnson; sisters-in-law, Maryanne Clifton & Jill (Olin) Flowers; brother-in-law, Jack (Susan) Clifton; nieces, Lynne Marie Cissna & Vickie Kubacki Criswell; grandchildren, Lauren Clifton Maloon, Zach M. Hurwitz, Adam Quinn Clifton & Clay Clifton; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Stevens & Christopher Maloon, Jr.; and many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Cremeans; son, Paul E. Clifton; parents; brothers, Johnny Johnson & Donald Johnson; and sister, Thelma "Noonie" Kubacki. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Parish - St. John Church
