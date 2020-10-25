MARY A. COGAN, 75, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020. She was born in Springfield on March 16, 1945, to Isaac and Ann (Kelly)Hartley. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 and a half years, Larry Cogan; son, Charles(Sherry) Cogan; daughter, Dawn (Daniel) Stidham; granddaughters, Tyra (KelvinPearson), Sarah, Olivia (Ronnin) Einhaus and Dana; nieces,Linda, Teresa, Kim, Mary and Cheryl; nephews, Joey and Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger, Edmond and Joseph, and one sister, Judith. Mary loved her Lord Jesus, her family, friends and neighbors and especially loved her little dog, Izzie. One of her favorite experiences in life was her walk to Emmaus that she took in 1990. Mary was a loving and precious lady and will be greatly missed by all who have come to know her. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date to be announced by her family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting Mary's family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting



