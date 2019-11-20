Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Parish, HolyTrinity Church
201 Clark St.
Middletown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Family Parish, HolyTrinity Church
Mary COLE


1921 - 2019
Mary COLE Obituary
COLE, Mary Ellen 98, of Middletown, passed away November 18, 2019 at Otterbein - Middletown. She was born on August 6,1921, in Middletown to John and Anna (Weishaar) Gardner. She worked as a billing clerk for NCR Coporation for 13 years, retiring in 1983. Mary was a member of Holy Family Parish her entire life, as well as, a member of the Middletown Senior Center. Mary is survived by her children; Timothy (Tracy) Cole, Terrence (Beverly) Cole, Kathryn (Earl) Laurain, David Cole, Barbara (Steve) Powers and Jeffrey (Christine) Cole; 17 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Cole in 1989; siblings; John Gardner, James Gardner, Marjorie Bowman, Michael Gardner and Martha Jane Gardner and daughter-in-law, Catherine Cole. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Parish, HolyTrinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH, 45042 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. with Father John Civille as celebrant. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Senior Life Middletown or Otterbein Hospice, 580 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, OH, 45036. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
