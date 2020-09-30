1/1
MARY COLWELL
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLWELL, Mary Kathryn Mary Kathryn Colwell, 98, of Enon, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born October 20, 1921, in Union City, OH, the daughter of the late Levi and Zelma Minnich. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Colwell, Sr.; son Lewis "Sanford" Colwell, Jr.; sister Louise Harbison; brothers Roger, Russell and Jay Minnich; and son-in-law Lew Arnold. She is survived by her daughter Sue (Bill Lunnie) Arnold; grandchildren Laura (Mike) Williams, Josh (Kevin Kise) Arnold and Caleb Arnold; great-grandchildren Cody (Jordyn) Williams and Kaylee Williams; great-great grandchildren Luca and Rudy Williams. The family would like to thank Kathy Daniel for her extraordinary care and love. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved