COURTNEY (nee Cable), Mary Alice Age 96, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Kingston of Miamisburg. Mary was born February 2, 1923 in Winchester, KY to the late Edward & Dora (Stamper) Cable. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Chester Courtney; three sons, John Edward Williams, Danny and David Courtney; daughter, Yvonne Mary Courtney; and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Williams. Mary loved spending time with her loving family and her relationship with God. If you ever looked up the word grandma, there would be a picture of Mary. Mary is survived by five grandchildren, Wendy (Dave) Castro, Jeremy (Angel), Shane, Boomer and Stormy Courtney; two daughter-in-laws, Carol Williams and Cystyne Courtney; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10-11am at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Mary will be laid to rest at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Mary to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com