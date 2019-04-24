Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Courtney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Courtney Obituary
COURTNEY (nee Cable), Mary Alice Age 96, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Kingston of Miamisburg. Mary was born February 2, 1923 in Winchester, KY to the late Edward & Dora (Stamper) Cable. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Chester Courtney; three sons, John Edward Williams, Danny and David Courtney; daughter, Yvonne Mary Courtney; and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Williams. Mary loved spending time with her loving family and her relationship with God. If you ever looked up the word grandma, there would be a picture of Mary. Mary is survived by five grandchildren, Wendy (Dave) Castro, Jeremy (Angel), Shane, Boomer and Stormy Courtney; two daughter-in-laws, Carol Williams and Cystyne Courtney; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10-11am at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Mary will be laid to rest at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Mary to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now