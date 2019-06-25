Home

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Mary Cowan

Mary Cowan Obituary
COWAN, Mary L. Age 77 of Dayton passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband, Ray; two daughters, Christine Brown (Rick), Carrie Mantia (Tony); a son Craig Cowan; three sisters, Dolores Karpiak, Barbara Smith, Gloria (Richard) Kildow; six grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Brittany, Tyler, Cassidy, Jeramiah; 10 great grandchildren; special friends, Carolyn and Pete Henry. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Thursday June 27 at St. Mary Church, Dayton. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019
