COX, Mary H. Age 86, of Miamisburg passed away May 5, 2020. She was born May 1, 1934 in Utica, New York. Mary was a loving wife and mother. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Miamisburg. She was preceded in death by her husband David "Larry" Cox and son John P. Cox. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Laurie Cox; granddaughter Tasha Townsend; brother Eddie Hartman; numerous nieces and nephews and her grand dog "Angel" as well as many other relatives and friends who were blessed to know her. Her final resting place will be at Miamisburg Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass in her honor will be held at a later date. To share a memory of Mary or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020