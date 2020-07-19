CRABLE, Mary J. 45, of Springfield, passed away July 14, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born August 28, 1974, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert Allen and May Joan (Ferryman) Crable, Sr. Mrs. Crable had been employed at WalMart and truly enjoyed spending time with her family particularly her grandchildren. Survivors include her mother; May Joan Crable; three children, Cody (Jade) Curl, Shelbie Curl and Dillon Hasford; four grandchildren, Aiden, Bentley, Brantley and Sayler; three brothers, Robert A. Crable Jr., George (Mary) Crable and Mike (Heather) Crable and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Curtis Taylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 PM until the time of the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
