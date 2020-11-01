CROKER, Mary Helen Buryl



Mary Helen Buryl Croker, 55, was born August 13, 1965, to Geraldine and Charles J. Croker in Elgin, Illinois. Mary was a mother of five children who she dedicated her life to: Robert (Bobby), Hunter, Makayla, Gavin, and Jordan.



Mary grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1984. She attended Clark State Community College where she majored in Commercial Art. Mary worked in home health care, retail, and food service.



Mary had many hobbies over the years, from the arts, music, and dancing to reading, word searches, and puzzles. She was generous, giving, and always showed compassion for those who were sick and grieving.



Mary died at home after a brief and brutal fight with cancer. She is survived by her devoted children and Greg Milton. She will be missed by her brother and sisters. No funeral services will be held.



