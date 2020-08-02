1/
Mary Dailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAILEY (Barber), Mary "Jacqueline" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away July 19, 2020. Tiny, but Mighty!! Jackie would help anyone in need. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren; she was Grandma to some and Nina to others. She can now find peace and be with her parents, sister and Max her beloved Sheltie. Born on September 9, 1936. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph M. and Vivian Barber; sisters, Babette Smith and Joan Barber, great-grandson, Devin Wendling. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Foltz; daughters, Kathy (Steve) Johnson, Jacquie (Cary) Arnold; sons, Dan (Liz) and Mike (Julie) Dailey, 6 grandchildren, Christopher and David (Sylvia) Bellamy, Stephanie (Brian) Wendling, Brenna Arnold, Kelly (Chris) Allen and Kara (Zack) Edwards. 16 great-grandchildren, Jordan (Nick) Search, Michael & Mason Bellamy, William Bellamy, Tayler Fenton, Emma, Tristan & Colton Wendling, Mia Arnold, Madison, Daniel, Lily, Michael and Alexis Allen, Savannah and Connor Edwards. 1 great-great grandson, Brayden Search; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved