DANIELS, Mary Tucker Passed away in the early morning hours of April 5, 2019 at her home in Oxford, Ohio, surrounded by her husband and sons. Born September 3, 1945, in Milwaukee, WI, and growing up in Lakewood, Ohio, she leaves behind a loving family and many friends. Mary is survived by her husband, Richard, of Oxford; son, Brian, of Fairborn, OH; son, Todd, and daughter-in-law, Julie Drach, of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Sarah (Tucker) Babish and brother- in-law, George, of Neptune Beach, FL, niece, Mollie Lage of Princeton Junction, NJ; nephew, Adam Oswald of Hollywood, FL; sister-in-law, Debi (Daniels) Clayton and husband, Alan, of Ft. Wayne, IN; father-in-law, Webster Daniels of Ft. Wayne; brother-in-law, Paul Daniels and wife, Debbie, of Henderson, NC; plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Allen; sister, Geri, and her parents, William B. and Ione S. Tucker. After working as a legal secretary in Cleveland, OH, El Paso, TX, and Columbus, OH, she worked hard as a loving mother and dedicated volunteer. In Oxford her interests and activities included tutoring children and helping at all levels of the Talawanda system, chairing and helping with school campaigns, serving in different positions with The Kiwanis Club of Oxford and helping at the Oxford United Methodist Church. As President and member of the Board of the ADHD Council of Greater Cincinnati Mary helped write and edit a handbook for parents and teachers working with ADHD kids. She also sought out important causes such as inviting two mothers of teens killed by drunk drivers to Sunday School class to find ways to help. This invitation influenced those two mothers to later be instrumental in starting MADD of SW Ohio. In recent years numerous trips around the U.S. to visit and travel with friends and family were a joy. A Celebration of Life service for Mary Daniels will be held Saturday, April 13, at 4 p.m. at the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 with informal socializing to follow in Fellowship Hall. Bright, colorful attire is strongly encouraged as this was one of Mary's wishes for her service. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Oncology (Infusion) Center at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, 110 N. Poplar Street, Oxford OH 45056or to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2019