DAROVEC, Mary Virginia Age 99, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on March 15, 2019, in North Richland Hills, Texas, where she lived near her son Jim for over two years. She was born in Glendale to John and Stella (Letzler) Mueller on her mother's birthday, March 7th, in 1920. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Louis Darovec, sisters Ruth Kaestner and Evelyn Graf and brother John Mueller. After a 38-month long-distance romance during WWII, Mary and Lou were married at St. Gabriel Church in Glendale, Ohio, on November 24, 1945. She worked as a counselor's secretary at Roosevelt Junior High School and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Sewing, cooking, and playing cards and golf were lifetime interests, and she was dedicated to her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Mary Lou (Tim) Golding and son Jim (Tara) Darovec; her grandchildren Amanda (Chip) Riegel, Adam (Brittany) Golding, Maria Darovec, and Bennett Darovec; and great-grandchildren Peyton Riegel, Paige Riegel, Taylor Golding, and Joshua Golding. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5th, at Trinity Church with visitation at 12:30 and service at 1:30. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Remembrances may be sent in memory of Mary to Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N 6th Street, Hamilton OH 45011. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019