MARY DAY
1937 - 2020
DAY, Mary Jane 83, of Springfield, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, in her home. Mary Jane was born March 16, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, to John and Susan (Shaw) Capen. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Eagles #397. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and also loved to travel. She is survived by three children, Christine Reynolds, Jeffrey E. Day and Alice Conrad; six grandchildren, Kenneth, David and Douglas Reynolds, Zachary and Brandon Conrad and Zachary Myers; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; two daughters, Susan Day and Patricia Day; a brother, John Capen; and one sister, Carolyn Knight. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Burial
12:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
