DEPEW, Mary Helen Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Doverwood. She was born on February 8, 1930 in Lockland, Ohio the daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor (Lauch) Termuhlen. Mary married Lee Depew in Newport, Kentucky in 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 24, 1990. She was a member of Holy Family Parish in Middletown and had retired from Macy after 35 years of service. Mary is survived by her three children, James (Tish) Depew, Diana (Larry) Rhodes and Patricia (Russel) King; 8 grandchildren, Jason and Justin Depew, Michael Rhodes, Melissa Sedan, Kristy, Scotty, Patrick and Daniel King; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandson and brother Robert Termuhlen. She was also preceded in death by her 6 siblings, Henry, Charley, Ray, Richard, Jim and Paul Termuhlen. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1pm on Tuesday March 26th at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with Father John Civille officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary