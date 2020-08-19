1/1
Mary DERR
DERR, Mary K. "Matey" 93, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Oakwood Village. She was born in Springfield, on December 24, 1926, the daughter of John F. and Helen M. (McDonough) Murray. She worked for Coca Cola for 17 years and Reiter Dairy for seven years. She was a former member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her three children and spouses, John (Peggy) Derr, Mark (Lora) Derr and Mary Derr; four grandchildren, Todd (Maggie Mathias) Derr, Stacey (Rob) Webster, Emily Derr and J.P. (Danielle Workman) Derr; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Derr, Meyer Webster and Avery Derr; five siblings, Jack Murray, June (Bob) Clingerman, Helen Hankel, Rita (Bob) Everhart and Pat Murray and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 1983; brother, Bud Murray in 2018 and two sisters-in-law, Charlene Murray in 2013 and Shirley Murray in 2016. A private, family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Central School or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
