Mary DICKEN

DICKEN (Lubin), Mary Jane Age 100, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Friendship Village Retirement Community. Mary was the daughter of the late Clara & Ralph Lubin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Dicken Jr.; 2 brothers, George & Morris Lubin; son-in-law, James A. Kraus; and grandson, John W. Shemenski, Jr. Mary graduated from Steele High School and was a member of the Delta Rho Sorority. A talented dancer, Mary opened her own dance studio at a very young age teaching for over 40 years. She was very involved in charitable events, donating her time and taking her dance students to perform at various social events for the Red Cross, Civil Defense, Knights of Columbus, WrightPatterson Air Force Base, Dayton VA Center, Junior Achievement, television variety shows, and numerous nursing homes. Actively involved at the Dayton Jewish Community Center (DJCC) she was editor-in-chief and contributing writer for the monthly publication "Lines from the Laureates". She also provided weekly entertainment and taught exercises to other seniors at the DJCC Senior Lunch Program. Mary was a member of The Miami Valley Dance Teachers Association, Circus Fans of America, Ohio Valley Carriage Club, PALS for Life Breast Cancer Support Group, and the Vandalia Classics to name a few. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and students. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Linda Kraus of Kingwood, TX, Cheryl Wise (Teddy) of San Antonio, TX, Karen Shemenski (John) of Fairborn; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. In accordance with CDC's COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face mask are requested. The family asks that those only attend if comfortable, not out of obligation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, The Alzheimer's Association or PALS for Life Breast Cancer Support Group in Mary's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.