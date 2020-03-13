Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dickerscheid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dickerscheid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dickerscheid Obituary
DICKERSCHEID, Mary Louise Born December 5, 1926 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl P. and Annette (Neubrander) Hoerner. She attended Hamilton Schools and graduated in 1944. On February 22, 1958, she married Ralph J. Dickerscheid at First St. John United Church of Christ in Hamilton where she was a lifelong member. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2002. Mary Louise had one son, Dwight (Lynn) Dickerscheid; two grandchildren, Amanda (Rodney) Wise and Dustin Dickerscheid; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Elijah Dickerscheid; step-granddaughter, Kristi Murphy; step-great-grandchildren, Hayley and Kalob Roach; niece, Ann (Peyton) Zarzour; and nephew, Paul (Sherry) Dickerscheid. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10am until 11am at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:30am at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -