DICKERSCHEID, Mary Louise Born December 5, 1926 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl P. and Annette (Neubrander) Hoerner. She attended Hamilton Schools and graduated in 1944. On February 22, 1958, she married Ralph J. Dickerscheid at First St. John United Church of Christ in Hamilton where she was a lifelong member. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2002. Mary Louise had one son, Dwight (Lynn) Dickerscheid; two grandchildren, Amanda (Rodney) Wise and Dustin Dickerscheid; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Elijah Dickerscheid; step-granddaughter, Kristi Murphy; step-great-grandchildren, Hayley and Kalob Roach; niece, Ann (Peyton) Zarzour; and nephew, Paul (Sherry) Dickerscheid. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10am until 11am at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:30am at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020