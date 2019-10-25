|
|
DIETZ, Mary Ellen Age 96, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 4, 1923, the daughter of Roland R. and Irma (Fetzer) Moore, who preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by her five children, Madalyn Ammons, David (Linda) Dietz, Stephen (Debbie) Dietz, John Dietz, Joanne Dietz; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was a retired Budget Analyst from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was a founding member of St. Helen Catholic Church. Above all, she was a great and loving Mother, who will always remain in our hearts. Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. from St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, with Father Anthony Geraci as the celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019