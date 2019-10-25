Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
5100 Burkhardt Road
Riverside, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DIETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary DIETZ


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary DIETZ Obituary
DIETZ, Mary Ellen Age 96, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 4, 1923, the daughter of Roland R. and Irma (Fetzer) Moore, who preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by her five children, Madalyn Ammons, David (Linda) Dietz, Stephen (Debbie) Dietz, John Dietz, Joanne Dietz; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was a retired Budget Analyst from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was a founding member of St. Helen Catholic Church. Above all, she was a great and loving Mother, who will always remain in our hearts. Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. from St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, with Father Anthony Geraci as the celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now