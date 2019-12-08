|
|
DIXON, Mary C. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., THURSDAY, December 12, 2019, at MT. OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 502 Pontiac St., with Pastor Malik Shaw officiating; Reverend Carlton Williams, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019