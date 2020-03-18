Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Mary DOBSON


1937 - 2020
Mary DOBSON Obituary
DOBSON, Mary Celinda Age 83 of, Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born February 17, 1937 in Pippa Passes, Kentucky to the late Nick and Susie Slone. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Sidney Slone, Joyce Cornett, Allene Johnson and Emil Slone. Mary will be missed by her loving husband of 65 years Dail; children, Debra (Ed) Adimey, Susie (Dwight Marshall) Dobson, William "Butch" (Debra) Dobson and Donn Dobson (Angie); grandchildren, C.J. Szekely; Celinda Riggs, Amanda Lytle, Rachel Lawson, Renee Marshall, Macey Myers, Lauren Dobson; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Nicholas, Kaleb, Emma, Brooke, McKayla, McKinsey; sisters, Clova Sparks, Juanita Boorman, Chelsea Slone and Cathy (Doug) Proffit; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for non-family members only will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Regretfully, due to CDC regulations, a private family visitation from 12-1pm and the funeral service will be for family only. Entombment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Baptist Disaster Relief Team. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Mary or leave a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020
