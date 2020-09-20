Mary Donnelly

1/
DONNELLY, Mary K. Mary K. passed away on August 29, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus at age 82. She was born on September 29, 1937, to Thomas P. and Esther (Staley) Donnelly. She lived most of her life there until moving to Columbus five years ago. Mary was retired from Robbins and Myers after thirty plus years and then went to work at Assurant. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Thomas P. III, Michael, and sister Teresa Daily. Survivors include Frances (Jerry) Edwards, Nancy (Ken) Parker, brother Mark (Annie deceased) and sister-in-law Annabel Donnelly. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews. Special friends include Evelyn, Parker, and Ken Goodson. Per Mary's request, her body was donated to the University of Cincinnati. A memorial Mass will be said at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 819 Kenton Street, Springfield, OH, on September 26, 2020, at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard Cemetery, 27 West Home Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Rest in peace, Mary and please enjoy seeing the rest of the family.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
