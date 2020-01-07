|
|
DRAPER-POWELL, Mary 94, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family be her side in her home on January 4, 2020 after battling lung cancer. She was born on July 15, 1925 in Washington C. H., Ohio, to the late Samuel and Josephine (Dailey) Fugate. She married her husband Albert in 1942, who passed away in 1989. She worked for Northern Heights Pharmacy for over 25 years, before retiring. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert; son, Ronald; sisters, Jean and Theresa and brother, Joseph. Mary was blessed with three children and is survived by her second husband of 23 years, James Powell Sr. Other survivors include two sons; Jack (Susan) of Enon, Stephen (Marcia) of Springfield, five grandchildren; Kevin of Columbus, Kelly (Shawn), of Middletown, Elizabeth (Brian) of Cincinnati, David (Eliza) of Bellbrook and Rebeka (Bob) of Springfield. Also surviving are her nine great grandchildren; Andrew, Katelyn, Mikhayla, Colten, Owen, Nolan, Quinn, Milo and George; a sister, Joanne Rollins, sister-in-law, Evelyn Fugate and numerous nephews, nieces and many friends. Above all else, Mary was a wonderful mother who dearly loved her grandchildren and keeping up with their activities. Mary was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00AM until 12:00 Noon in St. Teresa Catholic Church with a funeral mass beginning at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Community Mercy Hospice and Dr. Ahern for their caring support and comfort through this time. Donations may be made to Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., # 400, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020