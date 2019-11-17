|
DULANEY, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Age 82, a 29 year resident of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Chuck, daughters, Kay Dulaney and Bobbie Dulaney; grandchildren, Jeremy and Christi Purcell; brother, John Musser; sister, Gaynel Musser Murphy; sister-in-laws, Paulette Grodner and Ann O'Malley. Kathy was born in Maquoketa Iowa, lived a short while in California, Ft. Wayne, Indiana then 35 years in Enid, Oklahoma before moving to Dayton, Ohio in 1990. Kathy graduated from high school in Ft. Wayne and attended Phillips University in Enid. She was a Girl Scout Leader for more than 20 years and a member of the Dayton Liederkranz German Club for 27 years. She was a Native Plant Master Gardener and volunteer with the Wildflower Group at Cox Arboretum for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, figure skating, traditional jazz and travel, having been to 22 foreign countries. The family would like to express their great thanks to for their wonderful care during her final time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH 45420. Newcomer Centerville Chapel has been entrusted with serving the family www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019