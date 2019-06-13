Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Mary Eidemiller

Mary Eidemiller Obituary
EIDEMILLER, Mary O. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Mary was born November 23, 1928 in Troy, Ohio to the late Gavin W. & Genevieve (Garbig) Ryan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas Eidemiller, who passed in 2006. Mary was co-founder and owner of Tipp Stone Inc. with her husband. She enjoyed quilting, playing bingo and wintering in the Florida Keys. She is survived by three children, Becky Newberry (Timothy), Pamela Johnson & Michael Eidemiller (Paula); seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday (6/15) at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Mary to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019
