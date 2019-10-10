|
|
EIMER, Mary Helen 87, passed to a better place, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Mary was born 21 May, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky. On December 26, 1953, she married Robert "Bob" Eimer, also from Louisville. Undaunted by the travel and responsibilities associated with being a military spouse, Mary enjoyed living in the many locations across the United States and Germany. Mary was a loving and artistic soul who found many outlets for her creative abilities in the various locations that were called home. While living in New Jersey, Mary enrolled in a sewing class and won first prize for a dress she designed and made. Mary also found a passion for oil painting while living in Ramstein, Germany. Her woodland landscapes, still lifes, and portraits have graced the walls of the Eimer household from that time on. In 1973, the family moved to Beavercreek, Ohio when Bob was transferred to Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Bob and Mary remained in Beavercreek after Bob retired from the Air Force in 1979. During this time, in addition to traveling, Mary and Bob loved to golf, bowl, and to attend plays performed by the Kenley Players at Memorial Hall. Mary's family also reaped the benefits of her participation in gourmet classes offered at Wright Patterson. For several years, spanning the 80's to 1992, Mary worked as a sales associate for Mr. Andrew Hallum, owner of Hallum Furniture. Her keen sense of decorating style earned her accolades as a top sales associate. Prior to his death, Mr. Hallum appointed Mary as the assistant manager of Hallum Furniture's Kettering store. Mary's love of life and artistic expression will be sorely missed. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edna Hagan, sisters Sue Bohn (Chase), Margaret Tong (John), Edna Rose McGarry (George) and Marcia Lewis (Beckham). She is survived by her husband Robert, sons Douglas (Karyn), Stephen (Cindy), and Mark (Laura), sister Bettie Klier (Jack), seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio,. Interment will be 11:30 AM Wednesday, October 15, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the in Mary's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019