In Loving Memory of Mary Ellen Seman 10/30/1943 - 11/9/1989 Mary Ellen Seman, married to Terrance Robert Seman, passed away 9 November 1988. For all that her family achieved, none might have been possible except for her endless love and support. Mary always gave her best so that others might succeed with their best. Mary now lies quietly at rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Oh Mary, it is so little to say that I miss you but be patient, one day soon we shall be together again. Until then - In loving memory, Your husband, always
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019