ELLIS (Glaser), Mary Lee 67 passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 22, 1952 to Louise and H.C. 'Doc' Glaser. She was a graduate of Springfield North High School and attended Clark State College. She was retired from Greenon Local School district where through the years she made certain that countless children were delivered safely between their homes and their schools. Those children all loved Mary. Mary was a master gardener and an amazing cook. She generously and lovingly gifted to others the artistry of her pottery and photography. She was the ultimate teacher of the love of nature. And, she helped us all appreciate the 'joy of Christmas' every day of the year. Now at long last, Mary is at rest, having made this world a better, happier place for all those privileged to have known her. Her light will remain in many hearts as we hold dear the extraordinary beauty of hers. She was a devoted wife to Robert; a loving mother to two daughters, Nannon (Tim) Scott and Sarah Ellis; 'Nana' to two grandchildren, Wyatt Scott and Hannah Scott; sister to Sherry (Michael) Gardner, Mark (Marla) Glaser, Christopher Glaser, Carolyn (Rob) Hackwell, Melanie (Phil) Pitstick, and Patrick (Jennie) Glaser; a dear sister-law; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews; and beloved by numerous cousins and countless friends.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019