MARY EMPEY
1929 - 2020
EMPEY, Mary L. Mary L. Empey, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, on March 8, 1929. Mary was a loving and devoted mother who will be greatly missed by her son, Barry (Becky Nahm) Hamill; daughter, Diana Caserta; brother, Herbert "Sonny" (Rita) Phipps; two grandchildren, Alicia (Brian) Craycraft & Zachary (Brittany) Caserta; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Grace Craycraft, Hannah Linn Craycraft, Vincent Edward Caserta & Elliana CarolAnn Caserta; and many loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merton Empey; parents; and other siblings. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
