ESHELMAN, Mary A. Age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Grant; husband of 40+ years, Harry Eshelman; sons, Russell Fulhart and Charles Eshelman and brother, Ernie Grant. She is survived by her sons, Walter and Michael Eshelman; daughter, Diane Barcy; brother, Donald Grant and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed spending time with friends and family and will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at 3pm on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Visitation will be from 1-3pm at the funeral home on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019