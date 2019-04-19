ESTEP (Brooks), Mary Pauline "Granny" 89, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on her birthday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of Tilman and Rena Brooks. She has been a resident of Springfield since May 1958. She was a member of Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church. Her survivors include 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Larry Trout, Sandy and Marc Tritle, Missy and John Shay; 6 grandchildren and spouses, Ryan and Erica Berry, Lindsey and Andy Fultz, Teleah and Greg Chadwell, Dustin and Jackie Tritle, Nathan and Lena Shay, Lydia and Aaron Cingle; 13 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Zoe, Zac, Brody, Oliver, Ross, Kennedy, Colbert, Garrett, Grace, Linley, Nolan, and Corbin. She was preceded in death by two spouses, Colbert Harris and Shultz K. Estep, and 3 siblings, James Brooks, Zella Robbins, Cleston Brooks. Pauline's request was that family and friends dress in bright colors and come together to celebrate a blessed life. Friends may call from 6-8 PM, Friday, April 19 at Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church. Celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, April, 20 also at the church, with Rev. Tony Everidge officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to MUMB Reachout Program in Pauline's honor. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary