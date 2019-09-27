Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Apostles Parish, Mount St. John
4435 East Patterson Road
Beavercreek, OH
Mary EVESLAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary EVESLAGE


1926 - 2019
EVESLAGE (Fahey), Mary "Micky" Born January 15, 1926 in Dayton Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents Luke Denzil and Mary (Pickrell) Fahey, her husband of 64 years Sylvester L. Eveslage, sisters Jacqueline Fahey Shafner, Patricia Fahey Bell, and son-in-law Robert Davis. She is survived by 3 daughters Theresa "Terri" (Terry) Ripski, Hillary "Holly" Davis, and Andrea "Andi" Eveslage, one son Patrick (Deborah) Eveslage. Also survived by six grandchildren Brian (Brittany) Washburn, Alan Washburn, Leigh (Davis)(Ryan) Young, Kelsey Davis, Jacob Rosenberg, Cadence (Rosenberg) (Thomas) Kirk, two step grandchildren Craig and Allison Ripski, three great-grandchildren Caleb Washburn, Louise Young, Abigail Kirk, nieces Lisa Engstrom, Janine Shafner, and nephews Fred Aylstock, Phillip, Jeffrey, and Keith Shafner. Mary was a graduate of Beavercreek High School 1944; Miami Valley School of Nursing 1950; Bachelor's degree University of Dayton 1954 and Master's degree Wright State University 1974. She was a nurse educator, both at Sinclair Community College and Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She is a former member of the National League for Nurses and the American Nurses Association. She was a member and former Regent of the Jonathan Dayton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the editor and contributing writer and complier of The History and Genealogical Listing of the Jonathan Dayton Chapter DAR 1976-1996. She was also a member of the Cincinnati Colony of Mayflower Descendants and the Ohio Chapter of the Magna Charta Dames. Her hobbies included ballroom dancing, square dancing, oil painting, American Sign Language, and researching family history. Visitation will take place at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. from 2-4 pm Sunday September 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Monday September 30, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Parish, Mount St. John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Beavercreek Ohio. Internment at Calvary Cemetery 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Apostles Parish.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
