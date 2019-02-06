FANNIN, Mary A. Age 88 of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. This little Irish lady was born on May 21, 1930 in Boston, MA to the late, Daniel and Julia (Keating) Murphy. Also preceding her in death is daughter, Margaret Fannin; sister, Catherine Maloney and brother, Daniel Murphy. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Eugene Fannin; daughter, Judy (John) Marrinan; son, Edward (Linda) Fannin; grandchildren, Timothy (Jennifer) Marrinan, Paul (Andrea) Marrinan, Brittany (Jerrod) Hoaglin, and Sydney Fannin; great grandchildren, Eugene Marrinan and Sawyer Marrinan; sisters, Patricia Hogan and Margaret Murphy; brothers, Timothy (Mina Gibb) Murphy and Thomas (Isabel) Murphy and many other extended family and friends. Mary's family wants to express their gratitude to all of the wonderful staff at St. Leonard's Memory Care unit. They became Mary and Gene's second family and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Also, a special thank you to the staff of KMC Floor 5300 and Hospice of Dayton for their loving care of Mary as well as her family during this difficult time. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Thursday, February 7 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Friday, February 8 at St. Francis of Assisi. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary