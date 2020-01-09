|
FELTNER, Mary Nan Age 80, of Franklin, OH; went to Heaven Monday January 6, 2020 at Otterbein of Lebanon. Mary was born in Bonnyman, KY to the late Austin and Grace Myers Trammell. She was a member of Baptist Tabernacle and was the organist for over 20 years. She was formerly employed with Otterbein Senior Living for 28 years and retired in 2001. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Irvine who she married in 1956 and he died in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her son Howard Feltner, two brothers Austin "Jr" Trammell and his wife Ruby and John R. Trammell; her brother-in-law, Verdie Campbell. Mary is survived by her three children, Andrea Hodge and her husband, Jerry, Dale Feltner and his wife, Bev, Kevin Feltner and his wife, Karen, daughter-in-law Lori Feltner; six grandchildren, Adam, Amanda, Allison, Bethany and Scott Feltner; Ethan Hodge and his wife Katie; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Samuel Hodge; her sister, Wilma Campbell; and her brother, Max Trammell and his wife Mary Helen, and sister-in-law, Shelby Trammell. Funeral Services are Saturday January 11, 2020 at Baptist Tabernacle7816 DuBois Rd Carlisle, OH with Pastor Mike Gray officiating. Burial will be in Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baptist Tabernacle or the Kidney Foundation. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 9, 2020